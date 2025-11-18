Delhi blast: Bomber calls suicide attack a 'martyrdom operation' in pre-blast video In the recording, he acknowledges that religious arguments exist against suicide attacks but insists his act is justified, making the footage a significant piece of evidence in the ongoing investigation.

New Delhi:

An unseen video recorded shortly before the November 10, 2025 Red Fort car bombing has emerged as a crucial piece of evidence in the investigation. In the clip, the attacker, Dr. Umar un Nabi, describes suicide bombing as a "misunderstood concept," insisting it should instead be viewed as a “martyrdom operation” in Islam. While acknowledging that religious counter-arguments exist, he claims such acts qualify as justified resistance. The video was recovered after the blast and is now central to efforts to understand Umar’s motivations and ideological influences.

Exclusive visuals reveal radicalisation and terror Links

A special report featuring exclusive visuals of Umar un Nabi—identified as the bomber who killed 15 people—also shows a video he recorded after a massive explosives seizure by Jammu and Kashmir Police at Al-Fala University in Faridabad. Investigators say the footage, combined with CCTV tracking of Umar’s movements, helps map out the timeline of the attack. Despite being a 28-year-old doctor from Pulwama, Umar is believed to have been deeply radicalised and part of a “white-collar” terror module.

White-collar terror module spanning three states

The slow-moving Hyundai i20 that exploded near the Red Fort was confirmed through DNA testing to have been driven by Umar. The blast came just hours after authorities busted a terror module in Faridabad, recovering 2,900 kg of explosives and arresting three doctors. Initial investigations reveal the module spans Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, with Umar emerging as a key operative linked to at least 15 killings in Delhi.

NIA arrests Umar's key aide, tracks wider conspiracy

In a major breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Jasir Bilal Wani, a close aide accused of providing technical support by modifying drones and attempting to build rockets for terror attacks. Another accused, Amir Rashid Ali, was arrested earlier for allegedly arranging a safe house and offering logistical support. The explosive-laden i20 used in the attack was registered in Ali’s name.

Death toll rises to 15 amid ongoing treatment

The death toll from the high-intensity explosion has risen to 15, after two more victims—Lukmaan (50) and Vinay Pathak (50)—succumbed to injuries at LNJP Hospital. Several others remain under treatment as investigators continue to unravel the full extent of the terror network behind one of the most significant attacks in the capital in recent years.

Also read: