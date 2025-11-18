Delhi blast case: Raids underway at Okhla office of Faridabad's Al-Falah University as probe intensifies The probe into the Red Fort car bomb blast expanded on Tuesday after a central agency raided Al Falah University's Okhla office in Delhi. The university is now under forensic and financial scrutiny, while students and staff remain anxious as the investigation deepens.

The investigation into the car bomb blast near Red Fort has intensified further on Tuesday as a central agency launched a raid at the Okhla office of Al Falah University, which is located in Haryana's Faridabad. Authorities have not yet confirmed which agency is carrying out the operation. Several doctors and professors linked to the institution, including Dr Umar Un Nabi, the prime suspect who allegedly drove the car involved in the blast, were associated with Al Falah University.

Forensic audit and financial scrutiny ordered

This action comes after the government directed a thorough forensic audit of all university records. Agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and other financial investigation bodies have been asked to examine the institution's finances and verify potential suspicious money routes connected to the developing case.

Fear and uncertainty grips campus

With Al Falah University emerging as the focal point in the suspected white collar terror module case, an atmosphere of fear has spread among students and staff, news agency PTI said citing sources. The raid has coincided with examination season, leaving students and faculty with limited choices but to remain on campus. Although the administration is attempting to keep classes and hostel operations normal, some students have chosen to return home, they added.

University chairman summoned for clarification

On Monday, Delhi Police issued two summons to the university's chairman in connection with the Faridabad terror module case and the two cases registered against the institution involving forgery and cheating. Investigators believe the statement of chairman Javed Ahmad Siddiqui is crucial to explain several inconsistencies related to the functioning of the university and the activities of individuals associated with it.

Amit Shah vows strictest punishment

Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured that those behind the Delhi blast would be tracked down without fail. He said the culprits would be traced "even from the depths of Patal" and brought before the judicial system to receive the strictest punishment. He added that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the government remains committed to eliminating terrorism from its roots.

Delhi car blast

It is to be noted here that a high-intensity blast in a parked Hyundai i20 car near the Red Fort Metro Station on November 10, which left at least 13 people dead, injuring over 20 and gutting several vehicles. The explosion triggered a fire that quickly spread to nearby cars. The incident occurred near Gate Number 1 of the station. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet has termed the car blast near the Red Fort as a "terrorist incident", expressing grief over the loss of lives and directing that the investigation be pursued with utmost urgency to bring the perpetrators, collaborators and their sponsors to justice at the earliest. The government has directed investigating agencies to deal with the case with "utmost urgency and professionalism" to bring the perpetrators and their sponsors to justice without delay.

