Dealing with an unpredictable US: How India is fighting to shield its seafarers from missile strikes

New Delhi:

As tensions in the Gulf region continue to escalate amid the Iran war, India has stepped up diplomatic and maritime efforts to protect thousands of its seafarers working aboard merchant vessels in one of the world's most volatile shipping corridors. With Indian crew members repeatedly finding themselves caught in the crossfire of military actions at sea, New Delhi is increasingly focused on ensuring the safety of its citizens navigating the troubled waters of the Arabian Sea and Gulf region.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday summoned US Charg d'Affaires Jason Meeks for the second time in the week after another merchant vessel carrying 20 Indian crew members reportedly came under attack off the coast of Oman. The latest incident marks the third attack involving Indian sailors in just four days which has raised serious concerns within the government over the growing risks facing India's maritime workforce.

India raises concerns over repeated attacks

According to officials, the American diplomat was called in by the Additional Secretary (Americas) in the MEA as India intensified its diplomatic engagement with Washington. New Delhi conveyed its concerns over the deteriorating security situation in key international shipping routes and stressed the urgent need to prevent civilian merchant vessels from becoming casualties of military operations.

The latest developments come at a time when commercial shipping traffic across the Gulf region faces unprecedented challenges due to rising hostilities linked to the Iran conflict. Several shipping companies have already begun reassessing routes and security protocols amid fears of further escalation.

Indian seafarers caught in a dangerous zone

India accounts for nearly 10 per cent of the global seafaring workforce, making the safety of Indian sailors a matter of national concern. Thousands of Indian crew members serve on cargo ships, oil tankers and merchant vessels that regularly transit through strategic maritime routes in the Gulf and Arabian Sea. The recent missile strike that reportedly disabled MT Jalveer has intensified worries about the vulnerability of civilian shipping. Reports suggest that multiple Indian sailors have been affected in recent incidents which has prompted calls for stronger safeguards and greater transparency in military operations conducted near commercial maritime lanes.

Delhi pushes for maritime safety mechanism

Faced with repeated threats to civilian vessels, India is seeking the establishment of a transparent maritime de-confliction mechanism that would allow better coordination between military forces and commercial shipping operators. Officials believe such a framework could help prevent merchant ships carrying international crews from becoming unintended targets during periods of conflict.

While India continues to maintain strategic ties with the United States, the government is also signalling that the safety of Indian citizens remains non-negotiable. Through diplomatic pressure and sustained engagement, New Delhi is attempting to ensure that Indian seafarers operating in conflict-prone waters receive the protection and security they deserve.

As the Gulf crisis continues unabated, India's maritime diplomacy is increasingly being tested. For thousands of Indian sailors working far from home, the government's efforts could prove crucial in safeguarding lives amid one of the most dangerous geopolitical flashpoints in the world.

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