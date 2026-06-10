Three Indians missing, 21 rescued after another ship attacked off Oman coast; MEA summons US official

Muscat:

Amid escalating tensions in the Gulf region, another commercial vessel carrying 24 Indian crew members came under attack off the coast of Oman on Wednesday, leaving three Indian seafarers missing, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

According to the MEA, of the 24 Indian crew onboard the commercial vessel Settebello, 21 Indians have been rescued, with the Indian Embassy closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing search and rescue operation.

The development comes a day after the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said that 24 Indian crew members of a Palau-flagged merchant tanker were rescued in coordination with Omani authorities, following a "missile attack" on the vessel off the coast of Oman.

MEA summons US diplomat

Following the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, India summoned Jason Meeks, the United States Chargé d’Affaires, to lodge a protest.

Nagaraj Naidu, Additional Secretary (Americas) in the Ministry of External Affairs summoned Jason Meeks, Chargé d’Affaires of the United States.

MEA condemns incident

In a statement, the MEA said, "We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 24 Indian crew onboard, 21 Indians have been rescued thus far, and 03 Indians are reportedly missing. Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation."

"The continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict in the region. We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region. The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest," it added.

Earlier, the Indian Embassy in Muscat said it is "closely monitoring" an incident involving a vessel off the coast of Oman. In a post on X, the Indian mission also said that it is in close touch with the local authorities on the issue, without disclosing any details.

"We have learnt of an incident involving a vessel off the coast of Oman. We are closely monitoring the situation and in close touch with the local authorities. We shall update soon," it said.

24 Indian seafarers rescued

Earlier on Tuesday, 24 Indian seafarers aboard MT Marivex, a Palau-flagged vessel MT Marivex, were rescued following a fire incident south of the Strait of Hormuz.

Addressing the weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Jaiswal said there was communication between the crew of MT Marivex and the US Navy before the vessel was disabled by the American forces off the coast of Oman, while confirming that all Indian crew members onboard were rescued safely.

"The ship MT Marivex was disabled off the coast of Oman. We have learned that it is a Palau-flagged vessel. We also understand there was some exchange of communication between the ship and the US Navy before the incident. There were 24 crew members on board the ship, all of them being Indian nationals. They all have been rescued and are safe," Jaiswal said.

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