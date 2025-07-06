Dalai Lama's message on 90th birthday: 'Will continue to focus on promoting human values' Born on July 6, 1935, into a farming family in what is now Qinghai province, the Dalai Lama fled to India in 1959 with a large group of Tibetans after the Chinese military under the command of Communist Party founder Mao Zedong took over Tibet.

New Delhi:

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama turns 90 today. On the eve of his birthday, he appealed to his followers to be compassionate towards everyone and asserted that he will continue to focus on promoting human values and religious harmony.

"On the occasion of my 90th birthday, I understand that well-wishers and friends in many places, including Tibetan communities, are gathering for celebrations. I particularly appreciate the fact that many of you are using the occasion to engage in initiatives that highlight the importance of compassion, warm-heartedness, and altruism," the Dalai Lama said in a post on X.

"I am just a simple Buddhist monk; I don’t normally engage in birthday celebrations. However, since you are organizing events focused on my birthday I wish to share some thoughts. While it is important to work for material development, it is vital to focus on achieving peace of mind through cultivating a good heart and by being compassionate, not just toward near and dear ones, but toward everyone," he added.

The Dalai Lama’s birth anniversary celebrations on Sunday will be attended by cabinet ministers Kiren Rijiju, a practising Buddhist, and Rajiv Ranjan Singh. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, and Hollywood actor Richard Gere are slated to attend the ceremony.