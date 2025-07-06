PM Modi wishes Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday: 'Symbol of love, patience and moral discipline' The Dalai Lama is the head of the Tibetan Buddhists and is a hugely respected religious figure across the world.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended warm wishes to the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, on his 90th birthday and said he has been an enduring symbol of love, compassion, patience, and moral discipline. PM Modi prayed for the Dalai Lama's good health and long life and said that his message has inspired respect across all faiths.

'Symbol of love, patience and moral discipline'

"I join 1.4 billion Indians in extending our warmest wishes to His Holiness the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday. He has been an enduring symbol of love, compassion, patience and moral discipline. His message has inspired respect and admiration across all faiths. We pray for his continued good health and long life," said PM Modi in an X post.

Dalai Lama turns 90

The Tibetan spiritual leader turned 90 today. The Tibetan community in McLeodganj is observing week-long celebrations of the Dalai Lama's birth anniversary on Sunday with a religious conference, youth forum, film screening and prayers for the long life of the Tibetan spiritual leader.

On the eve of his birthday, the Dalai Lama shared a message for the world, emphasising the importance of being compassionate to everyone and contributing to making the world a better place. In a note issued by the Central Tibetan Administration on the eve of his 90th birth anniversary, Tenzin Gyatso praised his followers for using the occasion to engage in initiatives that highlight the importance of compassion, warm-heartedness, and altruism.

"While it is important to work for material development, it is vital to focus on achieving peace of mind through cultivating a good heart and by being compassionate, not just toward near and dear ones, but toward everyone. Through this, you will contribute to making the world a better place," he posted on X on Saturday evening.

"As for myself, I will continue to focus on my commitments of promoting human values, religious harmony, drawing attention to the ancient Indian wisdom which explains the workings of mind and emotions, and Tibetan culture and heritage, which has so much potential to contribute to the world through its emphasis on peace of mind and compassion," he added.

