Firmly committed to promoting 'freedoms' of Tibetans: US in birthday message to Dalai Lama The Tibetan community in McLeodganj is observing week-long celebrations of the Dalai Lama's birth anniversary on Sunday with a religious conference, youth forum, film screening and prayers for the long life of the Tibetan spiritual leader.

Washington:

As the Tibetan spiritual leader turns 90 today, the United States on Sunday (July 6) extended birthday wishes to the Dalai Lama, acknowledging that he continues to inspire people around the world with his message of unity, peace, and compassion.

'Firmly committed to freedoms of Tibetans'

In a direct jibe at China, America said that the United States remains firmly committed to promoting respect for the human rights and fundamental freedoms of Tibetans.

The US Department of State, in a statement, said: "The United States extends best wishes to His Holiness the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday. The Dalai Lama continues to inspire people by embodying a message of unity, peace, and compassion. The United States remains firmly committed to promoting respect for the human rights and fundamental freedoms of Tibetans. We support efforts to preserve Tibetans’ distinct linguistic, cultural, and religious heritage, including their ability to freely choose and venerate religious leaders without interference."

Dalai Lama turns 90

On the eve of his birthday, the Dalai Lama shared a message for the world, emphasising the importance of being compassionate to everyone and contributing to making the world a better place. In a note issued by the Central Tibetan Administration on the eve of his 90th birth anniversary, Tenzin Gyatso praised his followers for using the occasion to engage in initiatives that highlight the importance of compassion, warm-heartedness, and altruism.

"While it is important to work for material development, it is vital to focus on achieving peace of mind through cultivating a good heart and by being compassionate, not just toward near and dear ones, but toward everyone. Through this, you will contribute to making the world a better place," he posted on X on Saturday evening.

"As for myself, I will continue to focus on my commitments of promoting human values, and religious harmony, drawing attention to the ancient Indian wisdom which explains the workings of mind and emotions, and Tibetan culture and heritage, which has so much potential to contribute to the world through its emphasis on peace of mind and compassion," he added.

