COVID 19: Lockdown extended in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district till May 31st

Amid a perpetual surge in COVID 19 cases in the state, lockdown has been extended in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district. The extension now mandates the lockdown to go on till May 31 upto 6 AM. However, the government has said that the extension will come up with certain conditions.

Chhattisgarh government took this decision in the light of increasing Covid 19 cases in the state. Raipur is the state capital and hence, the extension was put in place across the district.

7,594 Covid-19 cases and 172 deaths were reported in the state on Friday taking the caseload to 8,99,925 and the death toll to 11,461. The number of recoveries rose to 7,72,500 after 872 people were discharged from hospitals while 9,572 others completed their home isolation during the day.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,15,964, an official said. On the upside, the positivity rate of the infection in the state has declined to 12% from 26.1% on 1 May.

