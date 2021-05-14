Kerala lockdown extended till May 23 as Covid graph continues to rise

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Kerala lockdown extended till May 23.

Kerala Lockdown News Update: To contain the massive spread of COVID-19 infection in the state, the Kerala government on Friday announced that the total lockdown being enforced in the state from May 8 to May 16 will be extended till May 23.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the decision to extend the lockdown was taken in view of high test positivity rates in districts. Four districts --Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram -- will come under a 'triple lockdown', CM Vijayan said. These districts will have more strict restrictions.

Kerala is currently under a 9-day complete shutdown as part of its efforts to bring down the daily caseload of infected persons.

Kerala on Friday logged 34,694 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 20,55,528 while 93 deaths pushed the toll to 6,243, the state government said.

While 31,319 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 16,36,790, as many as 4,42,194 people are currently being treated for the infection in the state.

In the last 24 hours, 1,31,375 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 26. 41 per cent.

Thiruvananthapuram district accounted for the highest number of cases today--4,567 followed by Malappuram 3,997, Ernakulam 3,855 and Thrissur 3,162.

