Kerala couple, aged 93 and 88, recover from coronavirus

Health Minister KK Shailaja on Monday issued a press release stating that an elderly couple, who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Kerala, was literally brought back to life from death. The couple got infected from their children and grandson who had returned from Italy. They both, along with the other family members, are completely recovered now.

The couple also has a history of old-age related diseases like diabetic, hypertension. The 93-year-old man was admitted to Kottayam Medical College after he developed a severe cough, chest pain, and urinary infection and was diagnosed as vulnerable to heart issues. His 88-year-old wife had developed severe urinary and bacterial infection which further worsened her condition.

According to the press release, the couple was initially admitted to two different VIP ICU rooms and later they were shifted to ICU room from where they both could see each other. The couple was also adamant about returning home and refused to take food. But the doctors and nurses at the hospital treated them with care and compassion.

The Kerala health minister also said that a nurse who was involved in the treatment of the couple also got infected with the novel coronavirus and she is hospitalised now.

Meanwhile, Kerala has 202 COVID-19 cases while one person has died in the state due to deadly coronavirus so far.

