COVID-19: Kerala reports 32 new positive cases of coronavirus; state total reaches 213

Kerala on Monday reported 32 fresh coronavirus cases, with Kasargod district alone accounting for 17 cases, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. Kannur reported 15 cases, while Wayanad and Idukki reported two cases each, he told reporters here after a COVID-19 review meeting.

Of the 32 cases, 17 had come from abroad and 15 infected through contact.

The total number of people presently under treatment in the state is 213.

At least 1.50 lakh people are under surveillance in the state and 623 people are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

