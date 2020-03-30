In Ahmedabad, a 'sanitizer tunnel' to fight coronavirus

Wash your hands, sanitize them -- this is what we have been primarily advised to do in order to deal with the coronavirus crisis. A premier institute in Gujarat's Ahmedabad has gone a step ahead in its fight against COVID-19 by bringing in place a 'sanitizer tunnel'. The Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre in Asarwa has readied a 'sanitizer tunnel' that will shower sanitizer mist on you each time you enter the tunnel.

In the video, you can see a guard standing outside the tunnel where a hand sanitizer has also been placed. The person in the video, as shown, walks in the tunnel and smoothly out of it while the sanitizer mist is showered on you.