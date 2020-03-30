In Ahmedabad, a 'sanitizer tunnel' to fight coronavirus

Wash your hands, sanitize them -- this is what we have been primarily advised to do in order to deal with the coronavirus crisis. A premier institute in Gujarat's Ahmedabad has gone a step ahead in its fight against COVID-19 by bringing in place a 'sanitizer tunnel'. The Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre in Asarwa has readied a 'sanitizer tunnel' that will shower sanitizer mist on you each time you enter the tunnel.
In the video, you can see a guard standing outside the tunnel where a hand sanitizer has also been placed. The person in the video, as shown, walks in the tunnel and smoothly out of it while the sanitizer mist is showered on you.
Fight Against Coronavirus
March 30, 2020
