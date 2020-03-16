Image Source : PTI Coronavirus: BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha to postpone sabhas, events and festivals

In the wake of coronavirus global outbreak, the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha on Monday announced to postpone all weekly and daily sabhas, events, and festivals to be held at all BAPS Swaminarayan Shikharbaddh Mandirs, Hari Mandirs, and Satsang centres across India. This decision comes as a preventive measure to avoid public gathering and transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

Sabhas and events like Murti-Pratistha, Patotsav, Poonam, Ekadashi, etc, will be postponed as per the official statement by the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha.

However, Darshan and Abhishek at all BAPS Swaminarayan Mandirs in India will remain open as usual.

Earlier, the Swaminarayan sect had closed all its temples globally and suspend routine activities for an indeterminate period, as part of its efforts to protect the health of volunteers, visitors and local communities.

COVID-19, which has been declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation, has claimed over 6,000 lives, and infected more than 1,60,000 people globally.

