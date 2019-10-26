Image Source : NIRNAY KAPOOR Devotees offer jewellery worth ₹ 100 cr at Maninagar's Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan

The celebrations of Diwali begin three days i.e. with Dhanteras, before the main festival. On this occasion, Hindus believe that buying precious jewellery may bring wealth and prosperity in their lives.

Following its ritual of Dhanteras, Maninagar village near Ahmedabad witnessed an enchanting annual celebration at Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan. The devotees of Swaminarayan throng to the temple on Friday and offered jewellery of worth ₹ 100 crores at Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan.

The offering includes -- Charan-paduka (slippers) and flowers, all made up of pure gold along with precious gems, necklace, expensive watches worth lakhs of Rupees.

The gold offerings weighed around 200 kgs.

Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan temple is dedicated to the Vaishnav culture of Hinduism.

