Cold wave: Schools in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad shut on December 19, 20

All schools in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida will remain closed on December 19 and December 20 due to cold wave in the region. Separate orders were issued by the administration of the two adjoining districts on Wednesday evening.

"All government and private schools across Noida and Greater Noida have been directed to remain shut over the next two days due to cold weather," Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate (DM) B N Singh told PTI.

Ghaziabad DM Ajay Shankar Pandey said, "Classes from nursery to 12th will remain closed due to cold wave conditions."