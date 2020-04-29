Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh: Surajpur reports 10 new COVID-19 positive cases; state tally at 47

Image Source : PTI Chhattisgarh's Surajpur reports another COVID-19 positive case

Surajpur district of Chhattisgarh late on Tuesday reported as many as 10 positive cases of coronavirus. According to the details, one police personnel and 9 labourers have been tested positive in Surajpur. All the COVID-19 infected labourers have been shifted to Raipur AIIMS for treatment. With the new case, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state has reached 47, out of which 34 patients have so far recovered from the infection and have been discharged. According to the head of the Microbiology Department Dr. Arvind Neral, the state now has 13 active cases of coronavirus.

Raipur Medical College, which has been established as the third centre for coronavirus tests, on Tuesday reported its first positive case of coronavirus. The patient, a 58-year-old labourer is a native of Jharkhand and was staying at a camp in Surajpur.

The labourer's samples were collected after he had developed symptoms of coronavirus. His reports came out to be positive on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, nearly 15,737 suspected coronavirus patients have been tested in Chhattisgarh so far. Out of the total, 14,953 people have tested negative, while 38 are COVID-19 positive. The test report of several other coronavirus suspects is still awaited.

A total of 24,165 people have been placed in home quarantine in the state.

