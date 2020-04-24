Chhattisgarh lockdown: 75 buses for 1500 students stranded in Kota

Image Source : PTI Image for representational purpose only

The Chhattisgarh government on Friday sent 75 buses to Kota in Rajasthan to bring back 1,500 students from the state stuck there due to the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak. The buses, along with doctors in an ambulance as well as senior police officials, left from the Police Parade Ground here on the instructions of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, an official said.

"Each bus will carry 25 students. Strict compliance of norms in place to combat the virus outbreak will be ensured during the journey. The students will be quarantined after they reach here and will be allowed to go home after being medically examined," he said.

Baghel had spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday seeking permission to bring these students back, he added. The CM is also making efforts to get migrant laborers back from other states, he claimed.

