General Bipin Rawat appointed first Chief of Defence Staff

Image Source : PTI (FILE) General Bipin Rawat becomes India's first ever Chief of Defence Staff

CDS Chief of Army Staff: General Bipin Rawat was on Monday appointed India's first Chief of Defence Staff. Bipin Rawat is the outgoing Indian Army Chief. He assumed the post of the Army Chief on December 31, 2016. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) will be a single-point military adviser to the government as suggested by the Kargil Review Committee in 1999, official sources said. Chief of Defence Staff will be first among equals with respect to Chiefs of Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. He will be accorded the rank of a four-star officer which the three service chiefs are. The Chief of Army Staff is expected to be just ahead in protocol with respect to the three service chiefs.

Chief of Army Staff Bipin Rawat will focus on better planning and procurement of funds for three wings of Indian armed forces.

First Chief of Defence Staff named.

Mubarak Gen Bipin Rawat!

Mubarak India!!

A defining moment in our history, rest will follow... pic.twitter.com/1BL9VuDxf6 — Lt Gen Satish Dua🇮🇳 (@TheSatishDua) December 30, 2019

The government on Sunday amended rules putting the maximum age limit of 65 years for the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to serve in the post. The changes have been made in the Army Rules, 1954, according to a notification by the defence ministry.

In a landmark decision, the Cabinet Committee on Security on Tuesday approved the creation of the CDS who will act as the principal military adviser to the defence minister on all matters relating to tri-services.

According to rules, the service chiefs can serve for a maximum period of three years or till attaining the age of 62, whichever is early.

The CCS also approved the report of a high-level committee, headed by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, which finalised responsibilities and the enabling framework for the CDS, they said.

In a landmark military reform, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 announced that India will have a CDS as head of the tri-services.

Days after the prime minister's announcement, an Implementation Committee headed by Doval was appointed to finalise an enabling framework and determine the exact responsibilities for the CDS.

(With PTI inputs)