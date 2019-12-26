Leading masses to carry out violence not leadership: Army Chief Bipin Rawat on CAA protests

Image Source : PTI Leading masses to carry out violence not leadership: Bipin Rawat on CAA protests

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday said leaders are not those who lead people in an inappropriate direction. Making a reference to the protests carried by students colleges and universities from across the country over the amended Citizenship Act, the Army Chief General said students are leading masses and crowds to carry out violence, this is not leadership.

"Leaders are not those who lead people in an inappropriate direction. As we are witnessing in a large number of universities and colleges, students, the way they are leading masses and crowds to carry out arson and violence in cities and towns. This is not leadership," Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said.

Bipin Rawat also commended the jawans of the Indian Army for braving the extreme coldwave conditions at the border and standing tough to guide the country from all external forces.

We dress up adequately to protect ourselves from cold, while our Army jawans position themselves at altitudes as high as Siachen, with temperatures way below the freezing point, Bipin Rawat said.

"On a day when we are attired in Delhi to protect ourselves from cold, I wish to pay reverence to my soldiers who stand steadfast manning Saltoro ridge in Siachen and others manning high altitude positions where the temperature ranges between minus 10 to minus 45 degrees Celsius.

