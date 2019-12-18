India has to be prepared for any escalation at LoC: Army Chief Bipin Rawat

'India has to be prepared for escalatory matrix': Army Chief on situation along LoC

India has to be prepared for escalatory matrix, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said on Wednesday. He said the situation along the Line of Control can escalate any time. The Army Chief's remarks come in the backdrop of spurt in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August.

"The situation along the Line of Control can escalate any time. We have to be prepared for escalatory matrix," Rawat said.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy had told Lok Sabha last month that "950 incidents of ceasefire violation along the LoC from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir were reported during August 2019 to October 2019”.

