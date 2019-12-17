Image Source : INDIAN ARMY Who is Lt General MM Navarane, India's next Army Chief?

Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane SM VSM, of the 7th battalion, the Sikh Light Infantry Regiment, is all set to become the 28th Chief of the Indian Army. He is set to take over from General Bipin Rawat, whose tenure ends on December 31. The change in leadership comes at a time when the relations with Pakistan are close to the lowest they have been.

The situation in Jammu and Kashmir will also be something the new chief will have to keep a close eye on as India battles Pak sponsored terrorism in the valley.

Lt Gen Narvane will, however, be aware of what is happening since he has been currently serving as the vice chief of the Indian Army.

7 things you must know about the new Army Chief

1. Eastern Army Commander: Before taking charge as vice chief of the Army Staff in September, Lt Gen Naravane was heading the Eastern Command of the Army which takes care of India's nearly 4,000-km border with China. He is therefore known as the China expert.

2. Several stints at counter-insurgency stations: In his 37 years of service, Lt Gen Naravane has served in numerous command and staff appointments in peace, field and highly active counter-insurgency environments in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast.

3. Commanded RR in Jammu and Kashmir: Lt Gen Narvane has also commanded a Rashtriya Rifles Battalion in Jammu and Kashmir and an infantry brigade on the eastern front.

4. Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka: Lt Gen Narvane was also part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka and had served as India's defence attache at the Indian Embassy in Myanmar for three years.

5. Ex-NDA, IMA: Lt Gen Naravane is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy.

6. Parent Unit: He was commissioned into the 7th battalion, the Sikh Light Infantry Regiment in June 1980.

7. Highly Decorated Officer: The General is a decorated officer who has been awarded the 'Sena Medal' (Distinguished) for effectively commanding his battalion in Jammu and Kashmir. He is also a recipient of the 'Vishisht Seva Medal' for his services as the Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) in Nagaland and the 'Ati Vishisht Seva Medal' for commanding of a prestigious strike corps.