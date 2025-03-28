Modi Cabinet approves Patna-Arrah-Sasaram corridor and Kosi-Mechi link project in Bihar The Cabinet, chaired by PM Modi, has approved the Patna-Arrah-Sasaram Corridor and Kosi-Mechi Link Project to boost Bihar's infrastructure. The Rs 3,712 crore corridor will enhance road connectivity, while the Rs 6,282 crore irrigation project aims to improve agricultural productivity.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved two major infrastructure projects in Bihar—the Patna-Arrah-Sasaram Corridor and the Kosi-Mechi Intra-State Link Project. These projects aimed to enhance connectivity and boost agricultural irrigation in the state.

Patna-Arrah-Sasaram Corridor project

The CCEA has approved the construction of a 4-lane access-controlled corridor (NH-119A) connecting Patna, Arrah, and Sasaram, spanning 120.10 km. The project, developed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM), has an estimated cost of Rs 3,712.40 crore.

Currently, the existing route relies on congested state highways, leading to long travel times of 3-4 hours. The new corridor will include both greenfield and brownfield developments, significantly improving connectivity.

Key benefits of the project:

Reduces traffic congestion and travel time between major cities.

Enhances connectivity to key transport hubs like Bihita Airport, Sasaram, and railway stations.

Generates 48 lakh man-days of employment, boosting economic growth.

Strengthens regional connectivity between Patna, Lucknow, Ranchi, and Varanasi, aligning with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

Kosi-Mechi intra-state link project

The government has also approved the Kosi-Mechi Link Project under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY-AIBP). This Rs 6,282.32 crore project will receive Rs 3,652.56 crore in central assistance and is targeted for completion by March 2029.

The project aims to divert surplus water from the Kosi River to irrigate farmland in the Mahananda basin, covering 2.10 lakh hectares across Araria, Purnea, Kishanganj, and Katihar districts.

Key benefits:

Improves irrigation for Kharif crops in flood-prone districts.

Upgrades the Eastern Kosi Main Canal (EKMC) for better water distribution.

Boosts agricultural productivity in the region.

These infrastructure initiatives are expected to drive economic development and agricultural growth in Bihar, reinforcing the government’s commitment to improving connectivity and irrigation facilities in rural India.

