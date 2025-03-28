DNA test reveals secrets of 1,000-year-old mysterious skeleton found in yoga posture in Vadnagar | VIDEO A 1000-year-old skeleton discovered in a yoga posture in Vadnagar, Mehsana, has undergone DNA testing. Findings suggested links to an ancient Buddhist center and interactions with Central Asia.

A 1000-year-old skeleton found in a yoga posture in Gujarat’s Vadnagar in 2019 has undergone DNA testing in Lucknow, revealing unique insights into its origins. The skull, which was discovered in a well-preserved posture, was examined by Dr. Neeraj Rai’s team, with DNA samples extracted from the tooth and ear bone.

Experts believed that the skeleton found in a meditative posture suggests that Vadnagar may have been a significant Buddhist center in ancient times. Historical records indicated that people from different parts of India and Central Asia may have visited this site. Further scientific tests, including carbon dating, are being conducted, and a detailed DNA report is expected next month.

Despite its historical significance, the skeleton had been left exposed since its discovery in 2019, without proper preservation in a museum. The skull was also kept in the open after excavation. With a Rs 400 crore archaeological museum being developed in Vadnagar, experts stressed the need for these findings to be preserved properly.