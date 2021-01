Image Source : PTI Earthquake hits Noida

A low-intensity earthquake hit Uttar Pradesh's Noida Wednesday evening. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the tremors are measured to be 2.9 on the Richter scale.

The quake struck 37 km north-northeast of Noida at 1903 hours.

