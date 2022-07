Following the terror incident in Udaipur, Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) President Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav has claimed that one of the accused Riyaz Attari was a Rajasthan BJP Minority wing leader and a close associate of former Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria. In a video statement released on Saturday, Yadav has demanded a high-level inquiry of the gruesome incident to ascertain the role of BJP leaders and their connection with the killers. "The person involved in the gruesome terror incident of Udaipur was a member of BJP Minority wing and he is seen in a photo clicked with former Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria. We have demanded from the authority to conduct an inquiry from the Anti-Terrorism Squad to investigate the conspiracy by the BJP and who are the people behind the incident. The investigation should be based on telephonic conversations of the accused and their phone locations whom they are connected with. The investigation should come in public domain," the JAP President said.