Punjab: Four dead, 3 severely injured in cylinder blast in Fazilka

Punjab news : Four people were killed and three injured in a cylinder explosion during a wedding ceremony in the Jalalabad area of Fazilka district on Saturday (July 2).

The incident took place in Vikrampur village. Among the killed include three women and one girl.

The injured were admitted to the hospital.

According to Police, the leak in the regulator of the cylinder caused the explosion."Three women and a girl died and three were injured in a cylinder explosion at a wedding in Vikrampur village.

The leak in the (cylinder) regulator caused the explosion and fire subsequently. Injured are being treated at the hospital," said Massa Singh, CO, Jalalabad.

Further details are awaited in this regard.

(With ANI inputs)

