Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar tries to sneak letter out of jail, visual caught on CCTV

Sukesh Chandrasekhar news: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar seems to have landed himself in trouble again, as he was caught trying to sneak out a letter out of Tihar Jail, where he is currently lodged. A CCTV visual revealed that he was trying to get his message out through a Nursing Orderly (contractual staff). She was seen taking a paper from Chandrashekhar, that was supposed to be given to someone out of jail. Chandrashekhar is presently lodged in jail number 3, informed Sandeep Goyal, DG, Tihar Jail.

The nursing staff couldn't give a satisfactory answer when asked about the letter. The Delhi Police has been contacted by jail officials to investigate the matter. Chandrashekhar regularly keeps being a menace to Tihar officials, either by going on a hunger strike or by flouting the security system.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a Rs 200 Crore money laundering case, is now accused of flouting the security system of Tihar jail. He is the same guy who gifted luxury items worth crores to Jacqueline Fernandez.

Chandrashekhar is also accused of bribing Tihar jail officials to the tune of Rs 60 lakh to Rs 75 lakh per fortnight to live in comfort with his spouse Leena. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had on April 4 arrested the 'conman' in another money laundering case linked to the 2017 Election Commission bribery instance allegedly involving former AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran and others.

The 32-year-old is already in jail after the federal probe agency arrested him last year in a case of alleged cheating and extorting money from some prominent people, including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

