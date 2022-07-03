Follow us on Image Source : PTI Amravati killing: Ravi Rana, Navneet Rana to meet deceased chemist Umesh Kolhe's family

Amravati murder: Independent Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Navneet Rana, along with her husband MLA Ravi Rana will meet the family of chemist Umesh Kolhe, who was killed in Maharashtra's Amravati for supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. Kolhe's murder was related to social media posts supporting Sharma, police said on Saturday, even as the case was handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The killing in Amravati has similarities to tailor Kanhaiya Lal's beheading in Rajasthan's Udaipur, as he was also killed for supporting Nupur Sharma. In the Udaipur case, it has been revealed that 2 police constables, Babu Singh and Virendra Singh and 2 civilians, Prahlad Singh and Shakti Singh, were the reason behind the accused Riyaz Akhtari, and Ghaus Mohammad's arrest.

The crime branch of Amravati city police arrested Irfan Khan (32), a local resident, from Nagpur on Saturday evening. He had allegedly hatched the conspiracy to murder Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe (54), who ran a medical shop in Amravati, and roped in others, said city police commissioner, Dr Aarti Singh. Kolhe was stabbed to death around 10.30 pm on June 21 near Ghantaghar in the Shyam Chowk area of Amravati.

Meanwhile, two circle officers and an SHO have been suspended in addition to the Udaipur additional superintendent of police for negligence on their part in handling the circumstances leading to the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal.

