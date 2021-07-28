BJP slams Congress for ruckus in Lok Sabha, accuses it of running away from discussions

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Placrards placed in front of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birlas chair by the agitating Members, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Wednesday.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday launched a no-holds-barred attack on the Congress and other opposition parties after some MPs in the Lok Sabha hurled papers towards the Chair inside the House. Union Minister Anurag Thakur alleged that the Opposition has no issue to raise in the Parliament and said that Congress is trying to defame the country.

"Why is the Opposition involved in such objectionable acts? Doesn't the Opposition have enough issues for discussions? Is the Opposition trying to defame India across the world? We strongly condemn such acts," Thakur said.

"Congress and TMC MPs tried not to let Parliament function today. They can register their protest but that too has a limit. They threw papers on the Speaker, ministers and even at the media gallery and showed placards. Why is the Opposition running away from discussions?" the Minister asked.

Earlier today, opposition MPs created ruckus in the Lok Sabha while protesting over Pegasus and other issues. Congress members were even seen throwing papers at the Chair and Treasury benches. Rajendra Agrawal, who was chairing the proceedings, then adjourned the House for about 20 minutes till 12:30 pm.

Opposition parties have been vocal against the government over a host of issues including the alleged phone tapping row. They have not allowed the Parliament to transact any business ever since the Monsoon Session commenced on July 19.

The standoff between the government and the opposition in Parliament has shown no signs of easing after it erupted on the opening day of the Monsoon Session. Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi at the BJP's at the Parliamentary party meeting had described the conduct of the Congress-led Opposition parties as "unfortunate" as he attacked the grand old party for causing a deadlock in the Parliament. He added that Congress is neither interested in debate, nor is allowing the Parliament to function.

