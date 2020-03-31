Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar: With another fresh COVID-19 case, total tally rises to 16

Bihar reported another new case of the novel coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections to 16 and one death, health officials said.

Surveillance Officer with the Bihar Health Society, Ragini Mishra said that a 35-year-old resident of Gopalganj who returned from Dubai, has been found infected with the coronavirus.

According to another official of the state health department, 1,051 samples of suspected coronavirus cases have been tested in Bihar, of which 16 have been found positive so far. A resident of Munger, who returned from Qatar, died in Patna AIIMS on March 21.

A large number of people have returned to Bihar from other states in the last three days. In such a situation, the number of coronavirus infected people is expected to increase. Meanwhile, the administration has made arrangements for separate isolation wards to quarantine workers.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus lockdown: Bihar man who return from Maharashtra beaten to death in village

ALSO READ | Bihar seals inter-state borders amid coronavirus crisis