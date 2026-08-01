CJP protest: How Delhi Police plans to act against YouTubers and influencers over provocative content

New Delhi:

Days after the Jantar Mantar protest led by the Cockroach Janata Party, the Delhi Police is preparing to take action against several prominent influencers and YouTubers. Three private companies are on the Delhi Police's radar. The Special Cell of the Delhi Police is investigating the matter and is scrutinising the documents belonging to three major companies involved in digital marketing, social media management, and content promotion.

Social media accounts under scanner of Delhi Police

Social media accounts that allegedly shared inflammatory, misleading, and provocative content are under the scanner of investigative agencies. Police are examining social media posts, videos, and live streams based on digital evidence. An investigation is underway regarding allegations of inciting crowds and spreading rumours through content linked to the violence.



Preparations for legal action are being made following an examination of the roles played by the relevant social media handles. The Delhi Police had already brought approximately 180 social media handles under investigation for allegedly spreading misleading information.

Here's what Delhi govt said on CJP protesters

The move from the Delhi Police comes after Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood stated that protesters with existing criminal cases against them, as well as those who engaged in violence and vandalism, will not be exempt from the withdrawal of FIRs registered during the recent Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar.



The Delhi government's Home department in a statement clarified that the police would not take any adverse legal action against individuals who participated in the CJP-led protest. "The protection, however, shall not extend to persons having criminal antecedents...." it said, citing a Supreme Court order on July 28.



He also stated that the Government of India has already indicated that no action will be taken against student protesters who were expressing their dissent. He said that this exemption will not be applied to those who already have criminal cases registered against them and those who committed violence and resorted to vandalism.

Delhi Police registers 13 FIRs against CJP protesters

This statement from the Delhi government was issued to assure innocent students that they need not be scared and no cases will be registered against them, Sood stated. Earlier the Delhi Police had registered 13 FIRs in connection with violence during the 'Chalo Sansad' march by the CJP on July 20. The Delhi Police also stated that it has identified over 2,800 people with criminal backgrounds who participated in the protest march.

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