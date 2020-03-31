Image Source : PTI Bihar seals inter-state borders amid coronavirus crisis

Bihar has sealed all its inter-state borders amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus crisis. Even movement from one district to another has been stopped, except in emergencies. The state's border with Nepal too has been sealed, apart from that with Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Jharkhand.

"Many people had thronged the state's borders. They have now been shifted to their native places and will have to remain in quarantine in schools and other places. Now on, no one can enter the state," state DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said.

Around 13,000 persons who had returned to the state from elsewhere have been sent to their native places after screening. The data on those who are expected to arrive is being prepared.