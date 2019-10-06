As flood-waters recede in Patna, number of dengue cases skyrockets

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Bihar Floods: Floodwaters have left behind static ponds of water (File image)

After devastating floods ravaged Bihar, state capital Patna and other regions are in the clutches of dengue epidemic. About 900 cases have been registered across the state out of which Patna alone has accounted for 640 cases. Saturday (October 5) saw 120 fresh cases of dengue. In addition to dengue, cases of Chikungunya have also been registered.

Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary of Health Department, said that a team of experts is touring the state to ascertain the situation.

Massive floods have ravaged the state of Bihar for more than a month. There has been large number of casualties across the region. Floodwaters are now receding but the scale of inundation has resulted in static ponds at many places. Floodwaters have also left debris in their wake which is now creating health problems.

Mosquitoes often breed in dirty as well as clean waters. Dengue mosquito breeds in clean water. Situation in the wake of the floods has created a favourable condition for vector-borne diseases like dengue.

Kumar said that 24 teams have been putting in efforts to contain mosquito breeding and spraying insecticides across the state. He confirmed that 900 cases of dengue have been reported so far.

