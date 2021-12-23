Ayodhya land scam: Priyanka Vadra attacks Adityanath government, seeks SC's intervention

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a press conference at party headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday (Dec. 23)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday attacked the Yogi Adityanath government over an alleged land scam in Ayodhya. Addressing the media, she said that the probe ordered by the Uttar Pradesh government into the Ayodhya land scam was an eyewash. She said the Supreme Court should take suo motu cognizance of the matter and intervene as the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is being built following its order.

She said that some pieces of land were of a lower value and were sold to the Ram Mandir Trust at a very high price. "It means that there is a scam regarding the money which was collected through the donation," Priyanka said.

Targeting the ruling BJP, Priyanka alleged that its leaders were committing 'loot' and hurting people's faith. "Almost every household in the country has donated something to Ram Mandir Trust. A door-to-door campaign was held too. It is a matter of devotion and that is being toyed with. The pieces of land of Dalits, which could not have been purchased, were grabbed," she said.

"UP government said that they are ordering an inquiry. Who's probing it? District Officer level officers, it is being probed at the level of District officers. Ram Mandir Trust was formed on the basis of the Supreme Court verdict. So, it should be probed by the Supreme Court," she said.

"The probe to be conducted by district officials is an eyewash," she added.

Earlier today, BSP supremo Mayawati too demanded from the Supreme Court to interfere. "This is a serious matter. A high-level probe should be conducted in this matter. It would be best if the Supreme Court intervenes in this matter. The Central government should direct the state government to take this issue seriously," she said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered a probe into reports of relatives of BJP leaders and government officials allegedly "usurping" land near the upcoming Ram temple in Ayodhya. Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal said on Wednesday that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath "has ordered the revenue department to probe the matter thoroughly."

A news report has claimed that MLAs, mayors, relatives of the commissioner, SDM and DIG bought land in Ayodhya after the Supreme Court announced the verdict in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, clearing the way for construction of the Ram Mandir.

