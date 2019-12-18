Anti-CAA protests: Section 144 imposed in Bengaluru for next three days

A protest against CAA in Bengaluru this week

Bengaluru Police has imposed Section 144 in the city for the next three days starting tomorrow morning, Commissioner of Police Bhaskar Rao said on Wednesday evening. The order kicks at 6 in the morning.

Section 144 prohibits assembly of four or more people in an area.

Explaining the reason behind the decision, Rao said that the move was aimed at maintaining peace and harmony in the city. He clarified to media persons that the decision wasn’t meant to discourage protest or was against any organisation.

Thousands of Bengalureans have hit the streets of the city in recent days to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), calling the movement another 'freedom struggle'.

Besides members of the Muslim community who have been protesting against the new law across the state, the protests have drawn intellectuals, students and other prominent members of the civil society. The protests have also been joined by hundreds of Assamese and people from other Northeast states, working and living in Bengaluru.