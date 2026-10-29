'Don't worry about police, lathis': Rahul Gandhi urges people to join INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Dilli' march

New Delhi:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday urged people to join the opposition INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Dilli' march on November 1, demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. He asked people not to be deterred by the police or their "lathis".

The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha said the march, scheduled to be held at Ramlila Maidan, was aimed at saving democracy, ending what the opposition calls "vote theft" and protecting the Constitution. He also urged student groups, irrespective of their political affiliations, to participate in the march.

'BJP will not have guts to try antics': Rahu Gandhi

In a post on X, the Congress leader said that the BJP "will not have the guts to try any of their antics". "Don't worry about the police, don't worry about lathis - the BJP will not have the guts to try any of their antics. Come march with us - we will walk together to protect the Constitution, to protect the Indian nation. I urge all student groups, regardless of your political affiliation - if you feel that India is under attack, if you feel you are under attack, your expression, your ideas, your way of thinking is under attack, come and join us. It will be a fantastic march, and it's a march for the soul of this country. Looking forward to seeing all of you there," he said.

In a video on X, Rahul Gandhi said it is a singular protest for the nation. "The 'Chalo Dilli' Ramlila March is a march to save democracy, to put an end to the theft of votes, and to protect the Constitution," the LoP said.

This is not a march for any single political party; it is a march for the very soul of India. "To all those who are fed up with Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Gyanesh Kumar, and everyone who wishes to save democracy and defend the Constitution, I invite you all to join," he said.

"Don't worry about the police, don't worry about lathis - the BJP will not have the guts to try any of their antics. Come march with us - we will walk together to protect the Constitution, to protect the Indian nation," he said, urging all student groups, regardless of their political affiliation, to join the march if they felt that India is under attack, they themselves are under attack, and their expression, ideas and way of thinking is under attack.

"It will be a fantastic march, and it's a march for the soul of this country. Looking forward to seeing all of you there," he added.

INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Dilli' march

The INDIA bloc will be holding a "public impeachment" proceeding against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Friday at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's 10, Rajaji Marg residence, over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar will chair the bloc's "public impeachment" of the CEC.

After the public impeachment, 'Dilli Chalo March' against "vote chori" will be held, culminating at Ramlila Maidan on November 1. A rally will be held there.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has granted permission to the Congress to hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on November 1, subject to a set of strict conditions, including a 5 PM deadline for concluding the event and a ban on inflammatory speeches.

In its no-objection certificate (NOC), the Delhi Police said the rally could be held from 10 AM to 5 PM, subject to prior permission from the land-owning authority and compliance with the conditions laid down by the police.

The police directed the organisers to ensure that the gathering remains peaceful and that no violence, disruption of public order, or unruly behaviour takes place. The rally must conclude by 5 PM, after which participants must begin dispersing. The event cannot be extended under any circumstances.

The permission also prohibits participants from staying overnight at Ramlila Maidan either before or after the rally. The NOC also warns that any violation of the conditions or failure to follow police directions could lead to legal action against the organisers and revocation of permission for the rally.

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