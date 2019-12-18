'Student till I die': Kamal Haasan leads massive protest against Citizenship Act in Chennai

A file photo of actor-politician Kamal Haasan

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has voiced strong support for students protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act on university campuses across the country, remarking that he was himself a student in his field.

“The young will have to be politically aware. They must ask questions. If their questions are stifled, then democracy is in danger. I am a student (in my field). I will continue to voice for them,” the founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) political party said in Chennai on Wednesday.

Haasan’s outfit has challenged the constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act in the Supreme Court.

"Every blow on students is a blow on the freedom of expression given by democracy. It is a blow made out of fear of getting caught with no answer," he also said, noting that the Indian democracy was in “ICU.”

The actor-politician lashed out at the ruling All India Dravida Munnetra Kazagham in Tamil Nadu for not opposing the Citizenship Act.

Haasan said that his party will give refuge to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Parsis fleeing persecution in the officially Islamic Pakistan and Afghanistan and Muslim-majority Bangladesh.

The South Indian movie superstar added his party was also against the proposed nation-wide National Register of Citizens.

He also asked without correcting the economic slide why the government has brought in the CAA. The actor also hit out on the ruling AIADMK party for supporting the CAA in the Rajya Sabha terming it as a betrayal of Tamils.

(with agency inputs)

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth says 'ready' after Kamal Haasan proposes political tie-up in Tamil Nadu