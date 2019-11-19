Tuesday, November 19, 2019
     
Rajinikanth says 'ready' after Kamal Haasan proposes political tie-up in Tamil Nadu

Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan political tie-up: In what promises to be a blockbuster development in Tamil Nadu politics, Rajinikanth has said that he is "ready to work together" with Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM). Kamal Haasan had made an offer of political tie-up to Rajinikanth.

New Delhi Updated on: November 19, 2019 21:00 IST
File Image

In what promises to be a blockbuster development in Tamil Nadu politics, Rajinikanth has said that he is "ready to work together" with Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM). Kamal Haasan had made an offer of political tie-up to Rajinikanth. Rajinikanth's acceptance has sent political pundits in Tamil Nadu in a frenzy as the two superstars have massive fan following. 

"If a situation arises wherein me and Kamal have to join hands for the welfare of people of Tamil Nadu, we will surely come together," Rajinikanth said in a brief interaction with media at the airport. 

While backing Rajinikanth's comments on Chief Minister K Palaniswami which have drawn the ire of ruling AIADMK, Haasan said he would "travel together" with his contemporary for Tamil Nadu's welfare.

Rajinikanth made his debut in the Tamil film Apoorva Ragangal (1975) starring Haasan and the late Srividya and 'Major' Sundarrajan in key roles. The two actors later went on to star in many movies, before both emerged icons.

