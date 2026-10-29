Supreme Court rejects Anita Advani's plea seeking marriage status for relationship with late Rajesh Khanna

The Supreme Court has dismissed former actress Anita Advani’s petition seeking legal recognition of her alleged relationship with late actor Rajesh Khanna as a marriage. The court described the matter as “luxury litigation” and said it saw no grounds to hear the plea.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale said there was no basis for hearing the petition.

Anita Advani's plea rejected

Advani’s lawyer told the court that she wanted to secure respect and recognition for her relationship with the late actor. He submitted that the civil petition was aimed at obtaining dignity and identity. However, the court rejected her plea.

Anita Advani’s claim of a live-in relationship with Rajesh Khanna

Anita Advani claimed that she had been in a live-in relationship with Rajesh Khanna for several years. She alleged that she was asked to leave the late actor’s Mumbai bungalow, ‘Aashirwad’, in 2012.

In the case, Advani had named Rajesh Khanna’s estranged wife, Dimple Kapadia, their daughter Twinkle Khanna and son-in-law Akshay Kumar.

This is a developing story.