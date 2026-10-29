'Double-defeat of double-engine govt': Akhilesh Yadav on BJP's MLC polls performance

Lucknow:

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday (October 29) termed the BJP's performance in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections a "double defeat" and said the results had set the stage for his party's victory in the 2027 Assembly elections.

'Double-defeat of double-engine govt': Akhilesh Yadav

In a post on X, Yadav said the BJP lost the Varanasi Graduates' Constituency in both the initial counting and the subsequent recounting. He described the outcome as a "double defeat of the double-engine government".

"Dear Voters, the BJP has turned into a 'flop show'. The BJP folks lost in Varanasi in the first 'counting', then lost again in the re-'re-counting', meaning the votes were counted twice and both times the BJP and their allies lost. This is the double loss of the double engine," Yadav wrote.

The elections for 11 seats (5 Graduates' and 6 Teachers' constituencies) in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, widely viewed as a political "semi-final" ahead of the State Assembly elections, saw a competitive split between the ruling BJP and the Samajwadi Party. Out of 11 seats, the BJP won six, and the Samajwadi Party won five out of the 11 seats in the biennial elections, seen as a popularity test for parties ahead of the crucial Assembly elections due early next year.

PDA's support base has now reached 95%: Akhilesh Yadav

Connecting the council poll outcome to the upcoming state assembly polls, the SP chief said, "The BJP's defeat in the Legislative Council elections has written the preface to the UP Assembly elections to be held in 2027. On one hand, this is a defeat of the BJP's anti-'teacher, student, and education' policies, and on the other hand, the educated 'unemployed graduates' have also delivered their verdict."

Accusing the ruling party of alienating various communities, Yadav claimed that the oppressed classes have united behind his party's PDA (Pichhde, Dalit, Alpasankhyak) plank. "The way the BJP has made every community 'victimised, miserable, humiliated' has brought all the oppressed together. The PDA's mass base has now reached 95%, because 'those who are victimised, they are PDA'!" he said.

The Samajwadi Party chief alleged irregularities in the seats won by the BJP. "This has sparked an existential crisis within the BJP, because everyone inside the BJP knows that even the seats the BJP has won were won through tampering. The internal rift in the BJP has further intensified the clash of the double engine. That's why the BJP candidates have completely lost the courage to contest the assembly elections," he remarked.

"The BJP, which until now was conducting surveys for candidates, is now searching for candidates with a telescope, but no one is visible anywhere. The BJP's ticket window is empty," he added.

None of our candidates have lost: Akhilesh Yadav

Yadav thanked teachers and young voters for supporting Samajwadi Party candidates and helping monitor the counting process alongside the party's "PDA sentinels". He said they remained at the counting centres until the election certificates were issued.

He congratulated the winning candidates and also extended his wishes to those who, he alleged, had been defeated through "manipulation and fraud".



"We congratulate all our winning candidates and also those who were defeated through deceit and fraud. In fact, none of our candidates has lost; they just couldn't win in the face of BJP's tampering. We equally honour them as well. For us, they are all winners even without certificates," Yadav said, adding, "This very vigilance and unity will become the 'decisive foundation' for forming our government in 2027. Once again, a billion heartfelt thanks to all the voters!" he added.

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