Indian Coast Guard conducts airlift operation in Odisha after Cyclone Arnab.

Bhubaneswar:

As Cyclone Arnab continues to impact the eastern coast of India, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Regional Headquarters (North East) has placed its air and surface assets on high alert to execute critical Search and Rescue (SAR) alongside Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) missions. The ICG aviation assets in the region remain on standby for round-the-clock aerial surveillance, emergency evacuations, and air-dropping essential relief materials to isolated communities.

Coast Guard Air Enclave scrambled ALH Mk-III helicopter despite severe weather conditions

In response to distress call received from the Ganjam District Administration on the morning of October 29, the Coast Guard Air Enclave, Bhubaneswar, swiftly scrambled an ALH Mk-III helicopter despite severe weather conditions.

Navigating challenging elements, the aircrew pinpointed the heavily inundated Public Health Centre (PHC) in Jagmohan, where individuals were stranded due to post-storm floodwaters. Executing a precision hover over the submerged area, the crew successfully winched six individuals—including two women, two children, and one elderly person—to safety. The rescued personnel were airlifted and safely transferred to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Dharakote.

Coast Guard started airlifting marooned people

The Indian Coast Guard also started airlifting marooned people from flood and landslide-hit Ganjam, while the Odisha government deployed 79 teams from different disaster response agencies for rescue operations in two districts following Cyclone Arnab, officials said.

Chief Secretary Anu Garg said around 300 villages of Ganjam district were affected by floods, with 70 of them marooned. The state government was coordinating with the Union Home Ministry to facilitate air evacuations, she said.

With a national highway washed away and train services disrupted, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Rajesh P Patil said an Indian Coast Guard helicopter completed its first sortie on Thursday afternoon and was following it up with further rescue operations.

Elaborating on the devastation caused by the cyclone, Garg said floods have affected 299 villages of Ganjam district and the government has started airlifting 2,328 people from 70 villages cut off from the rest of the state.

Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 27 of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and 24 of the Fire Service have evacuated 11,882 people from flood-hit areas of the district, she said. In Gajapati district, 711 villages have been affected by heavy rains and flash floods, she said, adding that 25 rescue teams deployed there have shifted 17,441 people to safety.

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