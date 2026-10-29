Digital arrest scams: SC asks banks to compensate victims, CJI Surya Kant questions online arrests

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Thursday made strong remarks on 'digital arrest' scams and suggested that the banks may be held liable to pay compensation to victims. In this regard, CJI Surya Kant asked "How can someone be arrested over a mobile phone?" He also emphasised the need for regulations to halt suspicious transactions and ensure the return of funds to victims of cyber fraud.

Supreme Court expresses concern over cyber frauds

The Supreme Court has expressed concern over cyber frauds perpetrated under the guise of 'digital arrest.' A three-judge bench, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, noted that despite ongoing awareness campaigns and media reports, people continue to fall victim to such scams.



During the hearing, CJI Surya Kant questioned how individuals could believe that they could be arrested via a mobile phone. He remarked on the difficulty in understanding why people fail to recognize these scams, even when information about them is being widely disseminated.



The matter was heard by a bench comprising CJI Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V Mohana. The Court was informed that a woman recently lost Rs 2.5 crore in a 'digital arrest' scam.

Need to immediately halt suspicious transactions: SC

The Supreme Court also questioned the role of banks. The CJI asked why banks cannot immediately flag and investigate transactions that deviate significantly from an account holder's established transaction history. The Court observed that merely filing a report after a fraud has occurred is insufficient; it is essential to prevent such frauds from taking place in the first place.



During the proceedings, the Supreme Court further suggested that information regarding suspicious transactions should be relayed to the relevant police station, and the legitimacy of such transactions should be verified before funds are transferred.

Banks may be required to pay compensation in cases of fraud: SC

The Supreme Court indicated that it is considering holding banks accountable—requiring them to compensate victims—in instances where cyber fraud occurs due to the bank's own negligence. CJI Surya Kant stated that if banks fail to exercise necessary due diligence, resulting in fraud, they could be held liable to reimburse the victim and face legal action.



However, Attorney General R. Venkataramani, appearing on behalf of the Central Government, noted that the matter of determining bank liability and formulating relevant regulations falls within the purview of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

SC directs RBI to consider new regulations

The Supreme Court has asked the RBI to explore a mechanism for compensating victims of cyber fraud. The Court suggested that the proposed regulations should include a provision ensuring that if fraud occurs due to the negligence of a financial institution, the victim’s losses are compensated.



The Court has also directed the RBI to provide a list of all authorized financial institutions by the next hearing. During the proceedings, it was mentioned that the RBI’s proposed directives regarding amendments to KYC (Know Your Customer) norms are expected to be issued by November 30 and could be implemented in December. During the hearing, CJI Surya Kant remarked that the Indian economy has suffered a loss of approximately Rs 800 crore this year due to such fraudulent activities.

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