OPINION | Miracle: How Captain fought after he was hit on the skull by an axe

New Delhi:

Captain Smit Machchar, the hero of the FlyDubai flight who saved 174 lives, appeared for the first time in public on Wednesday. The occasion: The Crown Prince of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, conferred on him the highest civilian honour.

For the first time, pictures appeared in public of how the captain's skull was hit with an axe by his Omani co-pilot, his body soaked with blood, yet he continued to fight and opened the cockpit door to save the lives of others. The skull bone appeared to be fractured after it was hit by an axe. The pictures are truly spine-chilling.

Captain Smit is strong and courageous. He fought till he lost his senses. He did not lose courage despite a fractured skull. One can say he had the blessings of Lord Hanuman, and it was nothing short of a miracle.

The civilian honour that Sheikh Nahyan conferred on Captain Smit is an honour for every Indian. Everybody is waiting for the day when Captain Smit will come to India.

Ramdev's war cry against opponents of Sanatan

Yoga guru Swami Ramdev has decided to launch a campaign against those who are insulting Sanatan gods and goddesses based on false connotations from Sanskrit scriptures. He has invited sadhus and Sanskrit scholars to a Conference on Oriental Studies at Patanjali University.

The yoga guru said it has become a fashion nowadays to deride Sanatan dharma and its gods and goddesses. There is not an iota of doubt that social media reels and “WhatsApp University” have played a big role in circulating false narratives about Sanatan dharma. Anything found written in Sanskrit is taken as a verse from Sanatan religious scripture. The idea is to spread confusion on issues like respect for women, the status of Dalits and tribals, and food habits of gods and goddesses.

Based on half-truths and half-lies, Sanatan was even dubbed as dangerous, like dengue and malaria, by some people. Some even posed as experts on Sanatan to peddle their own narratives. This has resulted in the spreading of confusion about Sanatan. Ramdev’s mission to remove all such confusion about Sanatan religious scriptures is welcome. People the world over are curious about Sanatan dharma and its scriptures, the Vedas, Upanishads and Shastras. This is the right time to counter false propaganda in a scientific manner.

Anant Ambani: Dreams of a Young India

Jio Platforms of Reliance Group made a blockbuster entry in the stock market with a record-breaking IPO. Jio Platforms made a debut on stock exchanges at a premium of Rs 1414 per share. With its listing, Jio Platforms became India's second-largest valued company with a market cap of Rs 12.5 lakh crore, second to Reliance Industries, whose market cap is Rs 16.12 lakh crore.

At the bell ringing ceremony, the Ambani family members were present. Anant Ambani made an emotional speech about the struggles, the courage, and vision of his grandfather Dhirubhai and father Mukesh Ambani.

Jio's IPO is no doubt a big success story, and Anant Ambani made the occasion emotional with his impassioned speech. He spoke about how Jio changed the ways how kids study, how a mom teaches her son how to cook, how it opened up new paths of treatment and how army jawans on the frontier can now speak to family members. All this did not take place through emotions only.

Anant Ambani recalled how Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined the vision of Digital India.

Dreams of more than a billion Indians are now taking a concrete shape. Crores of people got direct cash transfer through a digital route. Millions of vaccines were sent during the COVID pandemic. Digital India worked during every crisis. The digital success of Jio is not merely a blockbuster IPO. It helped connect Indians.

Anant Ambani is young at 31, but he has spoken about a dream. Tomorrow's India belongs to the youth. It is their task to make Viksit India a reality.

Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 8:30 pm

India's Number One and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show 'Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India's super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 8:30 pm.