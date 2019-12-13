Activist Annu Dubey who staged dharna against Hyderabad rape case, detained in Lucknow

Social activist Annu Dubey was detained here after she reached Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence to seek justice for rape victims.​ Dubey reached Adityanath's residence on Thursday and sat on a dharna with a placard that read: "Why am I not safe in my own country?"

Dubey was detained after the police saw and asked about her identity.

The activist rose to fame on November 30 when she staged a dharna alone in Delhi to protest against the rape and murder of a young veterinarian in Hyderabad. She was allegedly assaulted by a woman constable there.

She staged another protest outside the Safdarjung Hospital on December 5 when the Unnao rape victim was admitted there with serious burn injuries.

