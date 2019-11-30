'Why I can't feel safe,' Teenage girl sits on solitary protest outside Parliament over crimes against women

A teenage girl sat on a solitary protest outside Parliament on Saturday morning against crimes against women. Anu Dubey, the teenage girl on protest was holding a placard with a slogan 'why I can't feel safe in my own Bharat'. She was later whisked away by the police in a police vehicle and was seen sobbing while going inside.

A team from Delhi Commission for Women reached the police station after which police released her from detention.

The police said the girl was taken to a police station and was asked to go home after some officers spoke to her. She did not share details about her identity, they said.

Delhi: Anu Dubey, a young woman, who was protesting near Parliament over atrocities against women was detained by Police earlier today. A team from Delhi Commission for Women has reached the police station. Police has now released her from detention. pic.twitter.com/zqk3SED4mY — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2019

Her protest came a day after the charred body of a 27-year-old veterinary doctor was found on the outskirts of Hyderabad which sparked national outrage. She was raped and killed allegedly by four men who had earlier deflated the tyres of her two-wheeler.

In Ranchi, a 25-year-old law student was allegedly gang-raped by a group of armed men, following which all the 12 accused were arrested.

