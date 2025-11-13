Amit Shah vows punishment for culprits in Delhi blast case: 'No one should dare…' A powerful explosion ripped through a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car on Monday evening near Lal Quila Metro Station, killing 12 people and injuring several others. The blast also engulfed multiple nearby vehicles, causing widespread damage.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday vowed action against culprits behind Delhi blast. Addressing the inauguration of the Moti Bhai Chaudhary Sagar Sainik School in Gujarat via video conferencing, Shah said punishment for the perpetrators will send message to world that no one should dare to think of such attack again.

A powerful explosion ripped through a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car on Monday evening near Lal Quila Metro Station, killing 12 people and injuring several others. The blast also engulfed multiple nearby vehicles, causing widespread damage.

Preliminary investigations have linked the explosion to a terror module recently uncovered in Faridabad. Several suspects have already been taken into custody, and authorities are conducting an extensive probe to dismantle the entire network behind the attack.

Following the incident, Faridabad-based Al Falah University has come under scrutiny, as multiple doctors associated with the institution have been arrested in connection with the blast. In response, the government has announced a forensic audit of all university records. Besides, the Enforcement Directorate and other agencies have been directed to investigate the financial transactions of the institution in the wake of the Delhi explosion, according to PTI sources.