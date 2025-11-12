Delhi blast: Another car linked to Red Fort explosion? Cops searching for a Ford EcoSport A powerful explosion ripped through a slow-moving Hyundai i20 near Gate 1 of Lal Quila Metro Station on Monday evening, killing 12 people and injuring several others. The blast also engulfed several nearby vehicles.

New Delhi:

All police stations, posts and border checkpoints across Delhi have been placed on high alert as authorities search for a red Ford EcoSport believed to be connected to the recent car explosion near the Red Fort. Investigations revealed that the suspects owned this vehicle in addition to the Hyundai i20 used in the blast.

Five dedicated Delhi Police teams are currently tracking the car, while police forces in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have also been notified.

Police have launched extensive search operation for EcoSport car

The car, bearing number DL10CK0458, is registered in Rajouri Garden on Umer Un Nabi's name, who is prime suspect in the case.

Delhi registered car under scanner.



The Delhi Fire Department received a distress call around 6:55 pm and promptly dispatched seven fire tenders to douse the flames and assist in rescue efforts.

Preliminary investigations have linked the explosion to a terror module recently exposed in Faridabad. Several suspects have already been arrested and an extensive probe is underway to uncover the full network behind the attack.

PM Modi visits LNJP hospital to meet injured

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital to meet people who were injured in the attack. PM Modi went straight to the hospital upon landing in India after finishing his two-day Bhutan visit.

He also interacted with officials and doctors at the hospital.

"Went to LNJP Hospital and met those injured during the blast in Delhi. Praying for everyone’s quick recovery," PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi reiterated that people behind the Delhi blast will not be spared.

“Those behind the conspiracy will be brought to justice," he added.

PM Modi to hold CCS meet

PM Modi is scheduled to chair a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) at 5:30 pm this evening, following a devastating explosion near the Red Fort Metro station in Delhi.

In the aftermath, Delhi Police have been placed on high alert, launching extensive security checks across the national capital. Paramilitary forces and police personnel have been deployed in large numbers at all entry and exit points of the city. Vehicles entering and leaving Delhi are being rigorously inspected as part of heightened security measures.

