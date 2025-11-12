Delhi blast: Faridabad car dealer who sold Hyundai i20 to Dr Umar and Tariq detained for questioning Delhi blast: On November 10, a high-intensity explosion occurred in a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort Metro Station, killing at least 12 people and injuring around 20 others.

In a fresh development in the Red Fort blast case, the car dealer in Haryana's Faridabad, who had sold the Hyundai i20 car to suspects Dr Umar Un Nabi and Tariq Ahmad Malik, has been detained and is being questioned by the police, reported news agency ANI, quoting sources.

On November 10, a high-intensity explosion occurred in a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort Metro Station, killing at least 12 people and injuring around 20 others. The case has been transferred to the National Investigation Agency for further probe.

Arrested doctor recced Red Fort area in January

Dr Muzammil Ganaie, one of the prime suspects arrested in connection with the white-collar terror module busted recently, revealed during the interrogation that he along with his associate Dr Umar Nabi, visited the Red Fort multiple times to study the security arrangements and crowd density patterns. Their movements were corroborated through tower location data and CCTV footage collected from nearby areas.

They said they suspect the recces were part of a larger conspiracy to target the historic monument on January 26, which might have failed due to intense patrolling in the area at the time.

The investigating agency also learned that targeting the Red Fort on January 26 (Republic Day) was part of their initial plan. The sources further revealed that the module had also been planning to target a crowded public place during Diwali.

Investigators said they are now analysing Dr Muzammil's communications and digital footprint to know about funding for the module's activities and the source from where they procured the explosives. They are also verifying if other suspects conducted similar recces or provided logistical support to the arrested suspects.

Police have also collected several mobile dump data, especially of Dr Umar's movement near the Red Fort, to know if he was in touch with anyone just before the blast.

The Red Fort blast on a busy Monday evening came hours after eight people, including three doctors, were arrested and 2,900 kg of explosives seized with the uncovering of a "white collar" terror module involving the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind and spanning Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Police sources say that Dr Umar was a member of a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist module, which also included Dr Muzammil and Dr Adil Ahmed Dar.

Initial probe suggests 'accidental' detonation of explosives

Findings of the initial probe into the blast near the Red Fort suggest it may have been "accidentally triggered" while a hastily assembled explosive device was being transported, following the busting of an inter-state terror module, officials said. Investigators have zeroed in on a Pulwama-based doctor, Umar Nabi, who was driving the car used in the explosion, and had alleged links to the terror module busted with the recovery of explosives mainly from neighbouring Faridabad in Haryana.

Sources said that the explosion was triggered in panic and desperation after raids by the security agencies across multiple locations in Delhi-NCR and Pulwama, J-K, to nab suspects believed to be part of the terror module.

