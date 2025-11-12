Delhi car blast case: Terror module planned attacks on Ayodhya and Varanasi temples, say sources Sources have revealed that the Delhi car blast module had planned major terror attacks in Ayodhya and Varanasi, with hospitals and crowded public places also on their radar. However, before they could execute their plans, the ATS and police busted the network, leading to multiple arrests.

New Delhi:

In a major revelation, sources have indicated that the terror module linked to the Delhi car blast had larger plans to target religious sites in Uttar Pradesh, particularly Ayodhya and Varanasi. The group allegedly intended to carry out a major explosion in Ayodhya, where a sleeper cell had already been activated by Dr Shaheen Shahid - one of the arrested accused. Before the plan could be executed, a series of raids and arrests by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and local police led to the recovery of explosive materials and the unravelling of the entire network.

'Red Fort blast was not the planned target'

Investigators now suspect that the blast near Delhi's Red Fort was not part of the module's original plan. According to initial findings, the explosive device lacked a timer or remote trigger, suggesting that the explosion may have occurred accidentally or in haste. Sources believe the suspects were possibly transporting the explosives when the device detonated prematurely. The investigation has revealed that the module was under pressure and may have panicked after recent police crackdowns in multiple states.

Hospitals and crowded areas were on the hit list

During interrogation, it was found that the terror network was also planning attacks on hospitals and other crowded public areas to cause maximum casualties. The accused reportedly maintained a list of high-footfall locations, including healthcare facilities, which they intended to target in the near future. Security agencies are now examining communication records, digital trails, and links between this module and other terror outfits active in northern India.

Delhi car blast

It is to be noted here that a high-intensity blast in a parked Hyundai i20 car near the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening left at least 12 people dead, injuring over 20 and gutting several vehicles. The explosion triggered a fire that quickly spread to nearby cars. The incident occurred near Gate Number 1 of the station. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the families of each of those killed. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing the incident, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah instructing the agency to submit a report "at the earliest".

