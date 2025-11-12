Red Fort blast: i20 car was parked inside Al Falah University for 11 days before entering Delhi, say sources Red Fort blast: Sources said accused Dr Umar Nabi on November 10 drove the car to the national capital in a panic and it was purchased on October 29, then was taken out that same day for a Pollution Under Control certificate.

New Delhi:

Amid intense investigation in the Red Fort blast case, sources on Wednesday said the Hyundai i20 car, used in the blast, was parked on the campus of Al Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana, for approximately 11 days. On November 10, accused Dr Umar Nabi, drove the car to the national capital in a panic. The car was purchased on October 29 and it was taken out that same day for a Pollution Under Control certificate.

Now the Al-Falah University and its 76-acre sprawling campus the Muslim-dominated Dhauj village in Haryana's Faridabad district is under the scanner after the arrest of three doctors in connection with the "white-collar terror module" and the high-intensity explosion near Delhi's Red Fort.

With educated individuals found to be "acting at the behest of Pakistan-backed handlers", investigators are scrutinising how the university turned into a safe haven for such individuals.

Know all about Al-Falah University

According to the university website, it was established by the Haryana Legislative Assembly under the Haryana Private Universities Act.

It started as an engineering college in 1997. In 2013, the Al-Falah Engineering College received 'A' category accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) of the University Grants Commission. In 2014, the Haryana government granted it university status.

The Al-Falah Medical College is also affiliated with the university.

Al-Falah University just 30 kilometres from Delhi's Jamia Millia

According to experts, in its early years, the Al-Falah University offered itself as an excellent alternative to Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia for minority students.

The university, located only 30 kilometres from Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia, is managed by the Al-Falah Charitable Trust, which was established in 1995.

Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui is the chairman of the trust. Mufti Abdullah Qasimi M A is the vice-chairman and Mohammad Wajid DME is the secretary. The current registrar of Al-Falah University is Prof (Dr) Mohammad Parvez. Dr Bhupinder Kaur Anand is its Vice-Chancellor.

Police conduct inspections at Al-Falah University

Police said they conducted inspections in the university throughout the day on Tuesday and questioned several people.

On Monday evening, a high-intensity blast ripped through an explosive-laden car near Delhi's Red Fort metro station, killing 12 people and injuring several others. Pulwama-based doctor Mohammad Umar Nabi, who was suspected to have been behind the wheels of the Hyundai i20, was an assistant professor at Al-Falah University.

The blast came hours after eight people, including three doctors connected to the university, were arrested and 2,900 kilograms of explosives were seized with the uncovering of a "white-collar terror module" involving the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind and spanning Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read:

Delhi blast: Jan 26, Diwali attack was part of plan; interrogation reveals Red Fort recce by Muzammil, Umar